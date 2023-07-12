TCS Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 16.84% on year to ₹11,074 crores; declares dividend2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 04:04 PM IST
TCS reports a 16.84% YoY rise in Q1 net profit to ₹11,074 crore, but a 2.8% decline sequentially. Shares end down 0.36% on BSE.
Information Technology (IT) services major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd on Wednesday reported an 16.84% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to shareholders of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹11,074 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹9, 478 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was down 2.8%. TCS shares ended at ₹3,260.20 apiece, down 0.36% on BSE.
