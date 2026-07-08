TCS Q1 Results on July 9: AI Strategy, Dividend, Margins — Key things to watch from IT major's earnings

TCS Q1 results preview: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, will kick off the FY27 earnings season on July 9, with investors closely tracking not just its quarterly numbers but also its outlook for the broader IT sector.

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The results come at a critical time for Indian technology companies, which are grappling with slowing discretionary spending, geopolitical uncertainty and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), forcing the industry to rethink its traditional outsourcing-led business model.

While brokerages expect a subdued June quarter, management commentary on AI adoption, deal wins, hiring, margins and demand trends could prove far more important than the headline numbers. The company's update is also likely to set the tone for the rest of the IT earnings season, with peers expected to report in the coming weeks.

Key things to watch out for 1. Revenue growth and margins Brokerages expect TCS to report another muted quarter as macroeconomic uncertainty, AI-led disruption and geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on client spending. According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, demand commentary is likely to remain soft in the first quarter of FY27 as macro, AI and geopolitical overhangs continue to impact discretionary spending and delay decision-making. The brokerage expects flat quarter-on-quarter constant currency (CC) revenue growth, while margins could decline sharply due to annual wage hikes.

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Meanwhile, ICICI Securities expects 0.3% quarter-on-quarter CC revenue growth, translating into flat sequential revenue in US dollar terms. It estimates revenue at $7,617 million, flat on a quarter-on-quarter basis and up 2.6% year-on-year. In rupee terms, revenue is expected to rise 2.2% quarter-on-quarter and 13.9% year-on-year to ₹72,267 crore. The brokerage attributed the subdued performance to delays in converting total contract value (TCV) into revenue following macroeconomic weakness arising from the West Asia conflict.

2. Deal wins and demand outlook Another closely watched metric will be TCS' deal wins and management's outlook on client spending. The company is expected to report a healthy deal pipeline of $7-10 billion, although this would be lower than the $12 billion reported in Q4FY26.

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During the April-June quarter, TCS secured several large contracts, including a multimillion-euro AI-led services transformation deal with Canada Life, a multi-year contract with Norway-based packaging company Elopak, and a multi-million-dollar, multi-year engagement with Swedish manufacturer SKF. Meanwhile, Axis Capital believes TCS' recent acquisitions of US-based Salesforce consulting firms Coastal Cloud and List Engage will create cross-selling opportunities in FY27 and strengthen the company's presence in the sub-$50 million revenue segment.

3. AI strategy and management commentary Artificial intelligence is expected to dominate the earnings call as investors seek clarity on how TCS plans to monetise its AI investments. The company has significantly expanded its AI ambitions over the past year, including entering the AI data centre business through HyperVault, where it plans to invest around $2 billion over the next few years alongside global alternative asset manager TPG.

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TCS has also secured a partnership with OpenAI to build a 100 MW AI data centre, with plans to scale capacity up to 1 GW. During the company's FY26 Annual General Meeting, Chairman N Chandrasekaran described AI as one of the biggest long-term growth opportunities for the company.

"TCS AI revenue has been growing consistently for the last four quarters. CQGR grew by 22% in that period. Last quarter AI revenues on an annualised basis were close to $2.5 billion," Chandrasekaran said.

Investors will closely watch whether management provides fresh updates on AI-led revenues, client adoption and future investment plans.

4. Dividend

Apart from the earnings announcement, investors will also be looking for an interim dividend, with TCS having already fixed July 15, 2026, as the record date.

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"The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," the company said in a regulatory filing.

5. Impact of the West Asia conflict Management commentary on the impact of the West Asia conflict will also be closely tracked. While most Indian IT companies earlier reported limited financial impact from the conflict, Accenture recently disclosed a $100 million hit to its third-quarter consulting revenue due to the direct and indirect effects of the Middle East war. The company also reported a $400 million loss in sales in the region, along with slower client decision-making, and expects the weakness to continue into the next quarter. Investors will watch whether TCS has experienced similar challenges.

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6. Hiring outlook and AI-led workforce transition Hiring guidance is likely to be another key focus area as TCS transitions towards a human + AI operating model, reducing its dependence on mass recruitment.

Speaking at the company's AGM, Chandrasekaran indicated that the hiring strategy is undergoing a structural shift, saying the company "will not be hiring the kind of numbers that you used to hire." He added that TCS will eventually have an equal number of humans and AI agents working together.

The transition is significant for TCS, which has historically been India's largest private-sector recruiter, hiring around 40,000 engineering freshers annually. Investors will therefore closely monitor any commentary on fresher hiring, utilisation levels, employee costs and the long-term impact of AI on the company's workforce strategy.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.