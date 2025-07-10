TCS Q1 Results LIVE: TCS share price dips on weak profit growth expectations; all eyes on dividend

Live Updates

TCS Q1 Results LIVE: TCS is expected to post muted growth amid global uncertainty. Analysts forecast slight declines in profit and revenue, impacted by weak demand, lower BSNL deal contribution, and cautious client spending.

Saloni Goel
Updated10 Jul 2025, 12:38 PM IST
TCS Q1 Results LIVE: IT bellweather Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will announce its Q1 results 2025 today, July 10. The company is expected to post muted revenue and profit growth in low single digits. Investors will focus on the management commentary, demand outlook, large deal wins, and total contract value. Additionally, the TCS board will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders. TCS share price was trading lower in intraday trade ahead of the Q1 results today.

 

10 Jul 2025, 12:38 PM IST

TCS Q1 Results Live Updates: TCS share price dips ahead of Q1 results

TCS Q1 Results Live Updates: TCS share price dips marginally ahead of the Q1 results announcement later today. TCS share price opened at 3385 and then slipped further to the day's low of 3356.35, as against its last closing price of 3384.35. At 12.37 pm, TCS share price was trading 0.13% down at 3380.

10 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST

TCS Q1 Results Live Updates: TCS dividend record date

TCS Q1 Results Live Updates: TCS has fixed record date for its first interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) as July 16. 

“The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose,” the company said in a BSE filing

10 Jul 2025, 12:17 PM IST

TCS Q1 Results Live Updates: TCS board meet to consider Q1 results today

Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, inter alia to: i. approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. ii. approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the quarter ending June 30, 2025; and iii. consider declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders

