TCS Q1 Results LIVE: TCS share price dips on weak profit growth expectations; all eyes on dividend

TCS Q1 Results LIVE: IT bellweather Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will announce its Q1 results 2025 today, July 10. The company is expected to post muted revenue and profit growth in low single digits. Investors will focus on the management commentary, demand outlook, large deal wins, and total contract value. Additionally, the TCS board will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders. TCS share price was trading lower in intraday trade ahead of the Q1 results today.
TCS Q1 Results Live Updates: TCS share price dips marginally ahead of the Q1 results announcement later today. TCS share price opened at ₹3385 and then slipped further to the day's low of ₹3356.35, as against its last closing price of ₹3384.35. At 12.37 pm, TCS share price was trading 0.13% down at ₹3380.
TCS Q1 Results Live Updates: TCS has fixed record date for its first interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) as July 16.
“The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose,” the company said in a BSE filing
Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, inter alia to: i. approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. ii. approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the quarter ending June 30, 2025; and iii. consider declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders