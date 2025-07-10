TCS Q1 Results LIVE: TCS share price dips on weak profit growth expectations; all eyes on dividend

TCS Q1 Results Live Updates: TCS dividend record date

TCS Q1 Results Live Updates: TCS has fixed record date for its first interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) as July 16.

“The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose,” the company said in a BSE filing