TCS Q1FY24 earnings: Six key highlights from the IT major's June-quarter scorecard4 min read 12 Jul 2023, 05:09 PM IST
TCS Q1FY24 net profit rose 16.84 per cent YoY but fell 2.8 per cent QoQ. The operating margin declined 130 basis points. UK leads growth in major markets. Life sciences and healthcare lead growth in industrial segments. TCS adds 523 employees in Q1FY24. Interim dividend of ₹9 per share declared.
The April-June quarter numbers (Q1FY24) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) came mixed. The IT bellwether reported a 16.84 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit. But on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, TCS' consolidated net profit was down 2.8 per cent.
