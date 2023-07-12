“It is very satisfying to start the new fiscal year with a string of marquee deal wins. We remain confident in the longer-term demand for our services, driven by the emergence of newer technologies. We are investing early in building capabilities at scale on these new technologies, and in research and innovation, so we can maximise our participation in these opportunities," said K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}