TCS Q1FY24 results mixed: Brokerages highlight these concerns

TCS Q1FY24 results mixed: Brokerages highlight these concerns3 min read 13 Jul 2023, 09:58 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 16.84% YoY increase in net profit for Q1FY24, but revenue growth was flat on a QoQ basis. Brokerages have mixed views on the results, with Nuvama positive on the strong deal flow momentum and growth prospects, while JP Morgan has lowered its target price.
The largest provider of information technology (IT) services, BSE-S0003051" data-name="Tata Consultancy Services">Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd., experienced its weakest fiscal year start since becoming public in 2004. Prior to Q1FY24, Mint noted that TCS's worst growth at the beginning of the fiscal year occurred in the first quarter of 2008, when the global financial crisis caused bank instability and ultimately harmed IT services companies like TCS, which increased its sequential revenue by 0.5%. On Thursday's trading session, TCS share price opened at ₹3,276 apiece on BSE.
