TCS Q1FY24 results mixed: Brokerages highlight these concerns

The largest provider of information technology (IT) services, BSE -S0003051" data-name="Tata Consultancy Services">Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) Ltd., experienced its weakest fiscal year start since becoming public in 2004. Prior to Q1FY24, Mint noted that TCS's worst growth at the beginning of the fiscal year occurred in the first quarter of 2008, when the global financial crisis caused bank instability and ultimately harmed IT services companies like TCS, which increased its sequential revenue by 0.5%. On Thursday's trading session, TCS share price opened at ₹3,276 apiece on BSE.

On Wednesday, IT major announced a consolidated net profit (attributable to the company's shareholders) of ₹11,074 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal year that ended in June (Q1FY24), representing an increase of 16.84% on a year-over-year basis.In the same period last year, the company generated a profit of ₹9, 478 crore. The consolidated net profit dropped 2.8% sequentially.

The IT company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹59,381 crores during the quarter ended June from ₹52,758 crore in Q1FY23. Sequentially, up 0.4% from ₹59,162 crore in Q4FY23.

Operating margin for the company dropped by 130 basis points, from 24.5% in Q4 FY23 to 23.2% in Q1 FY24. It only went up 0.1% on year-over-year basis.

Chief Executive C. Vijayakumar commented on the results, stating that while Q1 is traditionally a slow quarter for the company due to productivity benefits for many contracts starting to kick in during the quarter, the performance has been "lower than our own expectations".

What does brokerages say?

Nuvama Institutional Equities

The company reported decent Q1FY24 results, with revenue of USD 7226 million and constant currency (CC) growth that was flat on a quarter over quarter basis, according to the brokerage. Additionally, the operating margin of 23.2% met the brokerage's expectations. While, deal flow was solid at USD10.2 billion.

“The strong deal flow momentum, despite the uncertainty in decision-making process, reinforces our positive stance on the sector. Given revenue deceleration in FY24, impacted by cut in discretionary spending, is already known and priced in, we expect growth to bounce back in FY25, for the entire sector, driven by a sustainable strong demand environment. TCS shall be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this demand, driven by its capabilities in winning transformational as well as cost takeout deals – as manifested in its deal-wins in Q1. We retain ‘buy'," said the brokerage in its report.

Motilal Oswal

In its research, the brokerage stated that TCS posted steady revenue of USD7.2 billion in Q1FY24, flat QoQ in CC, and slightly below its projection of 0.3% CC. Broad-based demand weakening across important industries (BFSI) and regions (US), according to the brokerage, had an impact on revenue growth.

The management also stated, according to the brokerage, that a slowdown in demand brought on by macro-related worries is forcing deals to be reprioritized, which is having an adverse effect on non-critical projects by causing delays and pauses. The deal pipeline and deal wins are strong, but smaller discretionary projects are being hurt.

Given its scale, order book, exposure to long-duration orders, and portfolio, the brokerage believes TCS is well-positioned to survive the deteriorating economic climate and benefit from the predicted industry growth.

"Owing to its steadfast market leadership position and best-in-class execution, the company has been able to maintain its industry-leading margin and demonstrate superior return ratios. We maintain our positive stance on TCS. Our target price of ₹3,790 implies 25x FY25E EPS, with a 16% upside potential. We reiterate our 'buy' rating," said the brokerage in its report.

JP Morgan

CNBC-TV18 reported that JPMorgan has 'underweight' rating for TCS, lowered its targets, and claimed that the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, as well as telecom and technology, were the main factors hampering growth.

In its analysis, the brokerage said that Q1 results were largely in line with expectations, with constant currency revenue remaining flat quarter over quarter. Telecom, BFSI, and hi-tech slowed down the growth.

The company has been witnessing near-term softness brought on by project delays and pauses.

The stock trades at 25x 1-year forward PE while growing at 3% in FY24, which puts valuation burden in stark relief. The brokerage has reduced the target price to ₹2,650 from ₹2,700.

