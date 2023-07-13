TCS Q1FY24 results mixed: Brokerages highlight these concerns

“The strong deal flow momentum, despite the uncertainty in decision-making process, reinforces our positive stance on the sector. Given revenue deceleration in FY24, impacted by cut in discretionary spending, is already known and priced in, we expect growth to bounce back in FY25, for the entire sector, driven by a sustainable strong demand environment. TCS shall be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this demand, driven by its capabilities in winning transformational as well as cost takeout deals – as manifested in its deal-wins in Q1. We retain ‘buy'," said the brokerage in its report.