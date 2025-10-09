TCS Q2 dividend: IT major announces ₹11 interim dividend. Check record date and other details

TCS Q2 dividend: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday, October 9, declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per share along with its second-quarter results today.

Advertisement

“We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared a second interim dividend of INR 11 per Equity Share of INR 1 each of the Company,” TCS said in a filing today.

The company had earlier fixed the dividend record date as October 15, 2025.

“The second interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose,” TCS had said in a filing on September 22.

Advertisement

The said interim dividend will be paid to shareholders on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

TCS dividend history According to Trendlyne data, TCS has declared 91 dividends since October 28, 2004. In the past 12 months, barring the latest dividend announced, TCS has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹127 per share, resulting in a yield of 4.15%.

Prior to this, the company had announced a dividend of ₹11 in the first quarter of FY26, for which the record date was set as July 16, 2025.

TCS Q2 results Officially kicking off the Q2 results season, TCS today posted a 1.4% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹12,075 crore for the July-September period. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹11,909 crore.

Advertisement

TCS Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 2.4% YoY to ₹65,799 crore compared to ₹64,259 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said, “I am pleased with our strong Q2 performance. I would like to thank all our employees for their dedication and excellence. We are on a journey to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company. Our journey is anchored in bold transformation across talent, infrastructure, ecosystem partnerships, and customer value. The investments, including the building of a world-class AI infrastructure business, demonstrate our commitment to this transformation.”

Advertisement

Ahead of the Q2 results announcement, TCS share price ended today's session at ₹3061.95 on the BSE, up 1.16%.