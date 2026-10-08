TCS Q2 preview: Results 2026 today after stock market closing bell; expectations, dividend announcement schedule, yield

TCS Q2 preview: India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is all set to announce its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September, 2026, today, 8 October. The Tata Group company is likely to announce the earnings after the market hours.

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Market analysts expect the IT bellwether to post another subdued quarter, although they anticipate performance in the September quarter to improve compared with the previous quarter (April-June quarter).

It is to be noted that September was impacted by the effects of rate hikes and weakness in the Middle East, particularly across the manufacturing and retail sectors.

TCS Q2 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities forecasted forecast modest 0.5% revenue growth, driven by the international business and do not factor in any revenue contribution from the new BSNL contract.

The firm further anticipates a 100 bps year-on-year (YoY) margin decline yoy and stable quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) margins. The YoY decline reflects wage revisions, the impact of acquisitions, and ongoing pricing pressure. EBIT margins typically expand in the quarter following annual wage hikes, supporting sequential stability.

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"We expect TCV of US$10-11 bn, growth of ~5% yoy, thanks to the Porsche mega-deal, the brokerage firm said in a note.

According to the firm, the investor focus will be on TCS's ability to defend margins amid pricing pressure and incremental investment requirements, the extent of productivity concessions being demanded in contract renewals, the proportion of the portfolio that has been repriced for AI, profitability of recently signed mega-deals, (5) the impact of GCC ramp-ups both as a competitive threat and a growth opportunity, (6) progress on planned data center investments and the revenue contribution from the BSNL contract.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm PL Capital said that it expects the IT giant to report growth of 1.6% QoQ in USD following a strong Q1 base & softness in tech segment. It further expects EBIT margin to marginally improve by 20bps QoQ.

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On the other hand, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, the company is expected to report steady Q2FY27 numbers driven by seasonal tailwinds, resilient operational efficiencies, and solid deal intake from mega-contracts like BSNL, MHP, and Metro, even as modest constant currency growth faces geopolitical friction and soft mid-quarter demand.

“Integrating these operational strengths with broader global tech cues confirms TCS as a compelling long-term wealth creator. Its fortress balance sheet, high utilization rates, and robust structural positioning in large-scale cloud and GenAI migrations insulate it from near-term macroeconomic volatility. While discretionary spending remains constrained, current valuation corrections paired with consistent shareholder returns enhance its defensive appeal,” she said.

TCS Q2 results 2026: Dividend and yield Alongside financial results, the board is expected to consider an interim dividend.

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TCS declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share in the first quarter. During FY26, the company returned ₹39,571 crore to shareholders through dividend payouts.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.