TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: TCS share price gains ahead of earnings today; m-cap around ₹11 lakh crore

TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software services exporter in India, is set to announce its Q2 results today, TCS Q2 results will be reported after market hours on Thursday, 9 October 2025.

TCS will kick start the July-September quarter earnings season today, a challenging quarter for the Indian companies marked by subdued discretionary spending, elongated decision-making cycles, cautious client sentiment amid macroeconomic uncertainty, and disruption from AI-driven technology shifts.

TCS Q2 Results Preview

IT major TCS is expected to report softer Q2 results, with revenue and profit being stable sequentially, while showing minor growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

TCS is expected to post revenue growth of 1.0% QoQ in Constant Currency (CC) terms, with international business growing ~1% and India business remaining flat. The company’s overall revenue in Q2FY26 is estimated to grow around 3% QoQ, led by growth in BFSI, Hi-tech verticals and cross-currency tailwinds.

At the operational level, TCS Q2 EBIT margin is expected to decline due to wage hike, higher investments and lower utilisation.

Going ahead, outlook on near-term demand and tech budgets, BFSI vertical, and deal wins are key monitorables. The focus will also be on the impact of the H1B visa, TCV and pipeline, and updates on the BSNL advance purchase order deal.

TCS Dividend

TCS Board of directors will also consider declaration of a second interim dividend to the equity shareholders. TCS dividend record date has been fixed as October 15, Wednesday, to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the dividend.

Stay tuned to our TCS Q2 Results LIVE Blog for the latest updates.