Subscribe

TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: TCS share price gains ahead of earnings today; m-cap around ₹11 lakh crore

  • TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: TCS is expected to post revenue growth of 1.0% QoQ in CC terms, while overall revenue in Q2FY26 is estimated to grow around 3% QoQ. EBIT margin is expected to decline due to wage hike, higher investments and lower utilisation.

Ankit Gohel
Updated9 Oct 2025, 09:20:23 AM IST
Advertisement
TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: IT major TCS is expected to report softer Q2 results, with revenue and profit being stable sequentially, while showing minor growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: IT major TCS is expected to report softer Q2 results, with revenue and profit being stable sequentially, while showing minor growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. (Photo: REUTERS)

TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software services exporter in India, is set to announce its Q2 results today, TCS Q2 results will be reported after market hours on Thursday, 9 October 2025.

TCS will kick start the July-September quarter earnings season today, a challenging quarter for the Indian companies marked by subdued discretionary spending, elongated decision-making cycles, cautious client sentiment amid macroeconomic uncertainty, and disruption from AI-driven technology shifts.

TCS Q2 Results Preview

IT major TCS is expected to report softer Q2 results, with revenue and profit being stable sequentially, while showing minor growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

TCS is expected to post revenue growth of 1.0% QoQ in Constant Currency (CC) terms, with international business growing ~1% and India business remaining flat. The company’s overall revenue in Q2FY26 is estimated to grow around 3% QoQ, led by growth in BFSI, Hi-tech verticals and cross-currency tailwinds.

At the operational level, TCS Q2 EBIT margin is expected to decline due to wage hike, higher investments and lower utilisation.

Going ahead, outlook on near-term demand and tech budgets, BFSI vertical, and deal wins are key monitorables. The focus will also be on the impact of the H1B visa, TCV and pipeline, and updates on the BSNL advance purchase order deal.

TCS Dividend

TCS Board of directors will also consider declaration of a second interim dividend to the equity shareholders. TCS dividend record date has been fixed as October 15, Wednesday, to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the dividend.

Stay tuned to our TCS Q2 Results LIVE Blog for the latest updates.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
9 Oct 2025, 09:20:23 AM IST

TCS Q2 Results LIVE: TCS share price gains ahead of Q2 results today

TCS Q2 Results LIVE: TCS share price traded higher on Thursday, ahead of the announcement of its Q2 results today. TCS shares opened higher at 3,035 apiece as compared to its previous close of 3,026.85 apiece on the BSE. The largecap IT stock jumped 0.75% to 3,049.70 apiece, with its market capitalization around 11 lakh crore.

9 Oct 2025, 09:11:06 AM IST

TCS Q2 Results LIVE: Q2 to be challenging quarter for IT sector

TCS Q2 Results LIVE: TCS will kick start the July-September quarter earnings season today, a challenging quarter for the Indian companies marked by subdued discretionary spending, elongated decision-making cycles, cautious client sentiment amid macroeconomic uncertainty, and disruption from AI-driven technology shifts.

Advertisement
9 Oct 2025, 09:00:04 AM IST

TCS Q2 Results LIVE: TCS board to also consider dividend today

TCS Q2 Results LIVE: TCS Board of directors will also consider declaration of a second interim dividend to the equity shareholders. TCS dividend record date has been fixed as October 15, Wednesday, to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the dividend.

9 Oct 2025, 08:55:13 AM IST

TCS Q2 Results LIVE: TCS set to declare Q2 results today

TCS Q2 Results LIVE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software services exporter in India, is set to announce its Q2 results today, TCS Q2 results will be reported after market hours on Thursday, 9 October 2025. The board of directors of TCS will meet today to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26.

Advertisement
TCSTata Consultancy Services
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: TCS share price gains ahead of earnings today; m-cap around ₹11 lakh crore
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks