TCS Q2 results 2025 today: Is it the right time to buy IT stock ahead of earnings? Experts weigh in

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is all set to announce its September quarter (Q2) results today, October 9. TCS Q2 results will officially kickstart the second-quarter earnings season for the Indian stock market.

TCS share price will remain in focus on Thursday in the run-up to the Q2 earnings announcement, slated for after stock market hours today. Ahead of the earnings announcement, TCS share price was trading less than a per cent higher at ₹3,031.20. The IT stock touched an intraday high of ₹3,042.10 apiece in the stock market today.

The Indian IT sector continues to grapple with a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, and TCS has not been immune to these headwinds.

Persistent pricing pressures, elevated wage costs, higher onsite investments, and subdued client spending in the US have collectively weighed on the industry’s revenue trajectory, said Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder, SS WealthStreet.

The ongoing tariff war, alongside H-1B visa fee hikes and the proposed US Hire Bill, has further heightened uncertainty for technology outsourcing firms that derive a significant portion of their revenues from the U.S. market, she added.

"However, one key factor that has partly cushioned the downside for the sector has been the persistent weakness in the Indian rupee, which has provided some offset to the top-line and margin pressures emanating from overseas markets," Sachdeva opined.

TCS Q2 results 2025 preview Against this backdrop, analysts expect TCS to deliver muted Q2 results, with revenue and profit remaining largely stable on a sequential basis, while recording modest year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Revenue is projected to rise by about 1 per cent QoQ in Constant Currency (CC) terms, driven by 1 per cent growth in international markets, while the India business is expected to stay flat. Overall, TCS’s revenue for Q2FY26 is estimated to increase around 3 per cent QoQ, supported by growth in BFSI and Hi-tech segments along with favourable cross-currency movements.

Should you buy or sell TCS stock ahead of Q2 results? Sachdeva said that the overarching trend has remained corrective over the past several months, yet from a technical standpoint, TCS has established a strong base near the ₹2,800-2870 zone on the monthly charts.

"The stock has already gained around 4.5% month-to-date, and the monthly RSI reading of 39.22 indicates that downside momentum is easing, hinting at an emerging recovery. Should the quarterly results meet expectations and management guidance turn constructive, TCS could witness a renewed rally towards ₹3500 (which coincides with the 20-period EMA on the monthly timeframe)and subsequently ₹3620," Sachdeva added.

On the other hand, Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst at Mehta Equities, said that TCS is currently trading near ₹3025, showing resilience above its key 20-day and 50-day EMAs, confirming a steady bullish undertone.

“The stock has formed a higher low structure on the daily chart, reflecting accumulation at lower levels. RSI remains neutral around 55, indicating balanced momentum with potential for renewed strength on a breakout above ₹3050. A sustained move beyond this level could open the door toward ₹3150– ₹3200, while immediate support lies near ₹2980, keeping the overall trend positive,” Arora added.