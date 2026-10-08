TCS Q2 Results 2026, Dividend Amount Announcement Today: 5 numbers shareholders, investors, stock traders must watch

TCS Q2 results 2026, dividend amount announcement today: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to kick off the second-quarter earnings season with the announcement of its September-quarter results on Wednesday, October 8.

With TCS’s September-quarter results approaching, investors will be watching closely for signs of a recovery in demand, stability in margins and fresh updates on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on its business.

India’s largest IT services company is expected to kick off the Q2 earnings season on a cautious note, with investors focusing on the company’s outlook and management commentary.

What to expect from TCS Q2 results 2026? According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, Tata Consultancy Services is expected to report steady Q2FY27 numbers driven by seasonal tailwinds, resilient operational efficiencies, and solid deal intake from mega-contracts like BSNL, MHP, and Metro, even as modest constant currency growth faces geopolitical friction and soft mid-quarter demand.

Alongside a anticipated second interim dividend with a mid-October record date, the results take on added significance following Accenture’s upbeat guidance, which signals early enterprise stabilization.

Srivasatava further added that integrating these operational strengths with broader global tech cues confirms TCS as a compelling long-term wealth creator. Its fortress balance sheet, high utilization rates, and robust structural positioning in large-scale cloud and GenAI migrations insulate it from near-term macroeconomic volatility. While discretionary spending remains constrained, current valuation corrections paired with consistent shareholder returns enhance its defensive appeal.

5 key things investors should watch out in today's TCS Q2 results 2026 - 1] Revenue growth Domestic brokerage firm JM Financial expects Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to post 0.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in constant-currency (CC) revenue in Q2 FY27, marking a 20-basis-point sequential moderation in growth. In dollar terms, revenue is projected to rise 0.3% QoQ to $7.65 billion.

In rupee terms, JM Financial estimates TCS revenue to increase 1.2% QoQ to ₹73,110.2 crore in Q2 FY27, representing an 11.1% year-on-year growth.

2] EBIT Margin JM Financial expects the EBIT margin to improve by 10 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 24.1%, although margins are likely to remain lower on a year-on-year basis.

3] Total Contract Value and Order Book Brokerage firm HDFC Securities said that TCS is expected to report total contract value (TCV) of $8-10 billion. Meanwhile, brokerage firm Systematix expects TCV of $9-10 billion, excluding the €1.25 billion Porsche contract.

4] Net profit and net margin According to Kotak Insitutional Equities, TCS likely to report an adjusted net profit of ₹13,685.9 crore for the September 2026 quarter, representing a 1.2% decline from ₹13,849 crore in the June 2026 quarter, but a 6.1% increase from ₹12,904 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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5] AI AI is likely to remain a key focus of TCS’ post-results commentary. Motilal Oswal expects the company’s annualised AI services revenue to maintain its strong growth trajectory, following a 13.6% quarter-on-quarter increase in Q1. Demand is likely to be driven by AI-led modernisation, autonomous global business services, cybersecurity and sovereign cloud solutions.