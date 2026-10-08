TCS Q2 results 2026 Highlights: 10 important numbers investors can't afford to miss — Details

TCS Q2 results Highlights: The Tata Group company declared its second-quarter numbers for the current financial year 2026-27. In the Q2 results today, TCS met the market estimates by reporting a net profit of ₹73,188 crore, and an annualised AI-led revenue of $3.1 billion. The annualised AI-led revenue exceeded 10% of the company's net revenue. The key attraction of today's TCS Q2 results is the announcement of a ₹12-per-share dividend.

TCS Q2 Results | Top 10 Highlights Here we list out the top 10 key highlights of the TCS Q2 results 2026:

1] Revenue growth: The Q2 revenue of the company during the September 2026 quarter stood at ₹73,188 crore, up 11.20% YoY in terms of Indian Rupee and 1.3% QoQ. The company's international revenue grew 1.2% QoQ in constant currency terms. Annualised AI revenue stood at $ 3.1 billion in Q2FY27, crossing 10% of revenue.

2] Q2 Total Contract Value: The company reported a total Q2 Total Contract Value at ₹$ 9.6 billion. This includes major deal wins, which include a five-year strategic partnership with Porsche AG and the acquisition of MHP, Porsche’s Germany-based management and IT consulting subsidiary, and an agreement to transition Best Buy’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India to TCS, and transform it into an AI Capability Centre (AICC).

3] ₹12 per share dividend: The Tata Group company declared a ₹12 per share dividend while considering the unaudited financial results for the September 2026 quarter. The company has already declared a record date on 14 October 2026 to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payment.

4] Net profit: The company has reported a net profit of ₹13,884 crore, up 14.45% YoY against ₹12,131 crore in the same period a year ago, and 3.45% QoQ against ₹13,420 crore in the previous quarter.

5] Net cash from operations: The company's net cash from operations stood at ₹14,190 crore, which is 102.20% of the total income of the company.

6] Workforce strength: The company's workforce strength during the September 2026 quarter stood at 598,056. The LTM attraction is 13.30%.

7] Partnership with UK's largest mobile operator: TCS declared a strategic partnership with Vodafone Business, the enterprise arm of VodafoneThree — the United Kingdom’s largest mobile operator. This synergy will help customers modernise technology, accelerate digital adoption, reduce complexity, and scale to achieve stronger business outcomes and customer experience.

8] Partnership with international property specialist Aareal Bank: TCS announced a long-term strategic partnership with Aareal Bank, a leading international property specialist, for providing end-to-end support to its infrastructure landscape, including data centre operations, cloud platforms, workplace services, cybersecurity, and infrastructure management services. Leveraging its AI-led delivery model, intelligent automation capabilities, and deep financial services expertise, TCS will help simplify technology operations, improve service quality, enhance security, and create a more agile and scalable technology environment aligned with the bank's long-term strategic objectives.

9] Patents and innovations: As of September 30, 2026, the company has applied for 10,044 patents, including 241 during the quarter, and has been granted 5,885 patents, including 215 during the quarter.

The above patent portfolio includes the following AI-led inventions: 2,176 patents filed (cumulative), of which 180 were filed during the quarter, and 649 patents granted (cumulative), of which 47 were granted during the quarter.