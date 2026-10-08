TCS Q2 Results 2026 out: Revenue up 11.20% YoY, net profit at ₹13,884 cr | ₹12 per share dividend declared

TCS Q2 Results 2026: Tata Consultancy Services reported its consolidated financial results according to Ind AS and IFRS, for the quarter ending September 30, 2026. Along with ₹12 per share dividend for the eligible shareholders, the Tata Group company reported Q2 revenue of ₹73,188 crore, logging a11.20% YoY rise in Indian Rupee terms. On a sequential basis, net revenue during the July to September 2026 quarter grew by only 1.3%.
During the July to September 2026 quarter, TCS reported 1.20% growth in its international revenue in constant currency terms.
The company reported 10% growth in annualised AI-led revenue to $3.10 billion during Q2FY27.
During the second quarter of the current financial year, TCS launched the Consumer Business Group (CBG) Gemini Experience Centre (GEC) in Kolkata, India. The centre will showcase AI-led innovations tailored for consumer business needs and built with Google Cloud and Google’s Gemini models.
The Tata Group company's net profit during the September 2026 quarter stood at ₹13,884 crore, and net margins stood at 19%.
TCS is sitting on a strong cash reserve as well. In the Q2 results 2026, TCS reported net cash from operations at ₹14,190 crore, which is over 102% of the company's net income.
Speaking on the TCS Q2 results, K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said, “We are pleased with the broad-based growth in all our international markets and most industry segments. This quarter, we announced two unique deals with Porsche and Best Buy, which represent a new category of transformation partnerships. Together with our clients, we are building repeatable value platforms that will industrialise AI at scale."
TCS also reported two major deal wins during the July to September quarter. These two deal wins are as follows:
1] Five-year strategic partnership with Porsche AG and acquisition of MHP, Porsche’s Germany-based management and IT consulting subsidiary; and
2] Agreement to transition Best Buy’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India to TCS, and transform it into an AI Capability Centre (AICC).
During the September 2026 quarter, TCS's total contract value stood at $9.6 billion.
The company also declared a dividend of ₹12 per share for its shareholders. The record date to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payment has already been declared on 14 October 2026.
As of September 30, 2026, the company has applied for 10,044 patents, including 241 during the quarter, and has been granted 5,885 patents, including 215during the quarter.
The above patent portfolio includes the following AI-led inventions: 2,176 patents filed (cumulative), of which 180 were filed during the quarter, and 649 patents granted (cumulative), of which 47 were granted during the quarter.