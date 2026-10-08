TCS Q2 Results 2026 out: Revenue up 11.20% YoY, net profit at ₹13,884 cr | ₹12 per share dividend declared

TCS Q2 Results 2026: Tata Consultancy Services reported its consolidated financial results according to Ind AS and IFRS, for the quarter ending September 30, 2026. Along with ₹12 per share dividend for the eligible shareholders, the Tata Group company reported Q2 revenue of ₹73,188 crore, logging a11.20% YoY rise in Indian Rupee terms. On a sequential basis, net revenue during the July to September 2026 quarter grew by only 1.3%.

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During the July to September 2026 quarter, TCS reported 1.20% growth in its international revenue in constant currency terms.

AI-led revenue and innovations The company reported 10% growth in annualised AI-led revenue to $3.10 billion during Q2FY27.

During the second quarter of the current financial year, TCS launched the Consumer Business Group (CBG) Gemini Experience Centre (GEC) in Kolkata, India. The centre will showcase AI-led innovations tailored for consumer business needs and built with Google Cloud and Google’s Gemini models.

The Tata Group company's net profit during the September 2026 quarter stood at ₹13,884 crore, and net margins stood at 19%.

TCS is sitting on a strong cash reserve as well. In the Q2 results 2026, TCS reported net cash from operations at ₹14,190 crore, which is over 102% of the company's net income.

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Speaking on the TCS Q2 results, K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said, “We are pleased with the broad-based growth in all our international markets and most industry segments. This quarter, we announced two unique deals with Porsche and Best Buy, which represent a new category of transformation partnerships. Together with our clients, we are building repeatable value platforms that will industrialise AI at scale."

TCS Q2 Results | Deal wins during Q2FY26 TCS also reported two major deal wins during the July to September quarter. These two deal wins are as follows:

1] Five-year strategic partnership with Porsche AG and acquisition of MHP, Porsche’s Germany-based management and IT consulting subsidiary; and

2] Agreement to transition Best Buy’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India to TCS, and transform it into an AI Capability Centre (AICC).

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During the September 2026 quarter, TCS's total contract value stood at $9.6 billion.

TCS dividend The company also declared a dividend of ₹12 per share for its shareholders. The record date to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payment has already been declared on 14 October 2026.

Patents and innovations As of September 30, 2026, the company has applied for 10,044 patents, including 241 during the quarter, and has been granted 5,885 patents, including 215during the quarter.

The above patent portfolio includes the following AI-led inventions: 2,176 patents filed (cumulative), of which 180 were filed during the quarter, and 649 patents granted (cumulative), of which 47 were granted during the quarter.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).