TCS Q2 Results 2026 Today: 5 triggers could decide share price's next move post earnings announcement | Experts' view

TCS Q2 Results 2026 Today: The IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is going to declare its Q2 results 2026 today. The market is expecting stable second-quarter numbers from the Tata Group company. As TCS share has remained under selling pressure throughout the year, losing around 35% YTD, TCS shareholders would be keen to find a trigger that may attract Dalal Street bulls post the announcement of TCS Q2 results 2026.

According to stock market experts, TCS results are expected post-market close today, and it will have an impact on TCS's share price movement when the market reopens on Friday. They highlighted that AI-led revenue and guidance, deal wins and net revenue generated during the July to September 2026 quarter is expected to remain under the observations of Indian market observers. However, margins and dividends would be additional triggers expected to dictate TCS's share price movement post-TCS Q2 results today.

TCS share price | Top 5 triggers post-Q2 results 2026 Speaking on the major triggers, which are expected to dictate TCS share price movement post-TCS Q2 results today, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research at KC Securities, said, "The top 5 triggers, which are expected to dictate TCS share price movement post-earnings, are: revenue growth, margins, deal wins, AI-led revenue and guidance, and dividend.

TCS Q2 Results Today: Revenue Growth in focus Speaking on the first trigger post-TCS Q2 results for the TCS shares, Mahesh M Ojha said, “The market estimates growth in the company's revenue in terms of YoY and QoQ; however, it is not very bullish on the revenue growth. So, the exact revenue growth will be in focus of both bulls and bears, when the TCS Q2 results 2026 is announced today.”

TCS Q2 Results Today: Margins hold key Highlighting the importance of margins in TCS Q2 results today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Amid a weak Indian Rupee against the US Dollar, the company's report on the margins will be an important takeaway for the market investors. On a sequential basis, the market is estimating around 25% rise in the company's margins, which is expected to boost the positivity among Dalal Street bulls.”

TCS Q2 Results Today: AI-led revenue and guidance The SEBI-registered market expert said that the AI boom was one of the reasons fueling USD outflows from the Indian stock market. So, the TCS report on AI-led revenue and guidance will be an important factor to watch in today's TCS Q2 results. TCS entered Q2FY27 with an AI revenue of $2.6 billion. The market would like to see significant growth in this number, and this is going to be an important trigger for the TCS share price on Friday.

TCS Q2 Results Today: Deal wins Pointing towards the deal wins during the September 2026 quarter, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “The market estimates that TCS deal wins during Q2FY27 would be around $9 billion to $10 billion. Any deviation from these estimates (up or down) will have a direct impact on the TCS share price movement post-earnings.”

TCS dividend In the last one year, TCS has remained a dividend-paying stock for its investors. The company has already announced that the board of directors of TCS will consider and approve the dividend proposal at its meeting on 8 October 2026. According to the information available on the BSE website, total TCS dividend paid in YTD is ₹100 ( ₹46 + ₹11 + ₹31 + ₹12).

"The TCS dividend record date has already been declared on 14 October 2026. So, those who want to be eligible for the TCS dividend announced today are expected to buy TCS shares post-earnings. So, this is also an important factor, which is expected to impact the TCS share price movement on Friday," said Anuj Gupta.

TCS share price target Amid the TCS share price rise ahead of the TCS Q2 results 2026, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “TCS share is looking positive on the technical chart. TCS shareholders can hold the stock, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹2040 for the near-term targets of ₹2180 and ₹2250.”

Bagadia said that new investors can also buy TCS shares at the current market price to achieve the targets mentioned above. However, he advised fresh investors to maintain a strict stop-loss at ₹2040, if they take any fresh position in TCS shares today.