TCS Q2 Results 2026 Today: What to expect and what street expects from revenue, profit, margins and AI deal wins

TCS Q2 Results 2026 Today: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce its second-quarter results for FY27 on Thursday, 8 October, with investors closely watching revenue growth, profitability, margins and the pace of artificial intelligence-led deal wins.

Market analysts expect TCS to report a relatively muted quarter, with constant-currency revenue growth likely to remain subdued. While large deal wins and seasonal tailwinds could support performance, softer discretionary spending, geopolitical uncertainty and pricing pressure remain key concerns.

Revenue Kunal Bajaj, Research Analyst at Choice Institutional Equities, expects TCS to report flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) organic constant-currency revenue growth in Q2FY27.

According to Bajaj, growth is likely to be supported by the international business, along with steady execution in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and Technology and Services segments. However, this could be offset by continued softness in the Consumer vertical.

AI-led productivity gains are also emerging as a key challenge for the sector. Bajaj said productivity improvements are increasingly translating into deflation in the existing business book, putting pressure on traditional revenue growth.

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, expects TCS to deliver steady Q2FY27 numbers, supported by seasonal tailwinds, operational efficiencies and healthy deal intake. She highlighted large contracts such as BSNL, MHP and Metro as potential growth drivers.

However, Srivastava anticipates geopolitical uncertainty and softer demand during parts of the quarter to limit constant-currency growth.

Profit While analysts expect muted revenue growth, TCS’s profitability is likely to remain supported by operational efficiencies and its strong balance sheet.

Srivastava said TCS continues to benefit from high utilisation levels and its strong positioning in large-scale cloud and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) migration programmes. These structural strengths could help the company navigate near-term macroeconomic volatility and constrained discretionary technology spending.

“For investors, the trajectory of profit growth will be important because muted revenue expansion combined with pricing pressure could limit operating leverage. The ability of TCS to convert large contract wins into profitable revenue will therefore remain a key monitorable,” said Srivastava.

Margins TCS’s margin performance is expected to be closely watched, with pricing pressure and AI-led productivity gains emerging as key issues.

Bajaj expects EBIT margins to expand by 25 basis points quarter-on-quarter, although they could remain around 100 basis points lower than a year earlier. Rupee depreciation is expected to provide some support and partly offset pricing-related pressures.

The key debate, according to Bajaj, will be the extent of pricing concessions during contract renewals and the impact of AI-led repricing across TCS’s existing portfolio.

“Demand remains subdued and AI-led productivity passthroughs are increasingly translating into deflation in the existing book,” Bajaj said.

This makes the management commentary on pricing, client budgets and AI productivity particularly important. Investors will also look for indications of whether productivity benefits are being passed back to clients through lower pricing or converted into new revenue opportunities.

AI deal wins Deal momentum is expected to remain healthy, although the conversion of large wins into revenue will be a crucial monitorable.

Bajaj expects TCS’s total contract value (TCV) to come in at around $10–11 billion, up approximately 5% year-on-year, supported by the Porsche mega-deal. However, he cautioned that the timing of revenue conversion and the eventual profitability of these large contracts remain key concerns.

The market is increasingly looking beyond the headline deal-win number to understand the quality of bookings. Investors will want to know how quickly large contracts are ramping up, whether pricing remains attractive and how much of the incremental business is genuinely AI-led rather than a productivity-driven reshaping of existing technology spending.

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Srivastava remains constructive on TCS’s long-term positioning, citing its strong balance sheet and structural opportunity in cloud and GenAI migrations. She believes the company’s scale and positioning could support long-term growth as global technology budgets normalise and enterprise modernisation cycles accelerate.

“For investors, the Q2 results could therefore offer a mixed picture: near-term growth may remain muted, but strong deal momentum and AI-led opportunities could support the longer-term outlook. The management commentary on AI monetisation, pricing, margins and conversion of large deals into revenue is likely to be as important as the headline quarterly numbers,” she added.