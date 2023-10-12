TCS share price in focus post Q2 results: Brokerage views mixed on muted earnings
After TCS Q2 results which saw net profits beat estimates on better operating performance, despite revenues missing expectations of analysts, various brokerages have given a mixed view on whether investors should buy or reduce their holdings in the stock
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) reported a net profit of ₹11,342 crore in the September quarter, registering a growth of 8.7 per cent, compared to ₹10,431 crore in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 2.4 per cent as the IT major reported a profit of ₹11,074 crore in the preceding June quarter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started