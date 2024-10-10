TCS Q2 results: IT major announces interim dividend of ₹10/share

India’s leading IT software firm posted a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit, reaching 11,909 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024, up from 11,342 crore in the same period last year.

Livemint
Published10 Oct 2024, 04:21 PM IST
TCS Q2 results: IT major announces interim dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10/share on Thursday.
TCS Q2 results: IT major announces interim dividend of ₹10/share on Thursday.

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Thursday, announced a second interim dividend of 10 per share on Thursday. The payment date for the dividend is set for November 5, 2024, with the record date fixed for October 18, 2024.

Before that, the company paid a final dividend of 28 to its shareholders on May 16, 2024.

The dividend was declared after market hours, alongside the company's Q2FY25 earnings.

Also Read | TCS Q2 Result: Profit up 5%, operating margin slips; 5 key highlights from TCS

TCS Q2 FY25 results

India’s leading IT software firm posted a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit, reaching 11,909 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024, up from 11,342 crore in the same period last year.

The profit came in below the Street's estimate of 12,450 crore.

Consolidated revenue for the reported quarter reached 64,259 crore, reflecting a 7.6 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth and a 5.5 per cent YoY increase in constant currency terms.

“We saw the cautious trends of the last few quarters continue to play out in this quarter as well. Amidst an uncertain geopolitical situation, our biggest vertical, BFSI showed signs of recovery. We also saw a strong performance in our Growth Markets. We stay focused on sharpening our value proposition to our clients, employees and other stakeholders," said K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at TCS.

Also Read | TCS Q2 Results LIVE: Net profit rises 5% to ₹11,909 crore, dividend declared

The operating margin was 24.1 per cent, a 0.2 per cent YoY decline. Net cash from operations amounted to 11,932 crore, which is 100.2 per cent of the company's net income.

“We made strategic investments this quarter in talent and infrastructure to ensure sustainable growth. Our disciplined execution resulted in superior cash conversion. Our longer-term cost structures remain unchanged, and we remain confident in our ability to continue delivering industry leading profitable growth," said Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer at TCS.

 

