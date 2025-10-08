TCS Q2 results press conference cancelled due to overlap with Ratan Tata's death anniversary

Indian IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has called off its post-earnings press conference for the second quarter earnings (Q2), slated to take place on October 9, as the date overlaps with Ratan Tata’s death anniversary, according to media reports.

Advertisement

The press conference was scheduled for 5.30 pm.

The report by Business Line, however, added that the analyst call will take place on the same day. Mint could not independently verify the development.

This is the second year in a row that TCS has adjusted its earnings-day schedule in remembrance of Ratan Tata. Last year, the company also cancelled its Q2 press conference following his passing, although other investor-related engagements proceeded as scheduled.

TCS Q2 Results Date Tata Consultancy Services informed the stock exchanges on September 22 that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled for October 9 to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and six-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Advertisement

The company's board will also consider the declaration of a second interim dividend to the equity shareholders.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing on September 23, it informed that the leadership team will address the media in a press conference at 5.30 pm, with the earnings conference call will occur at 7 pm.