TCS Q3 Dividend: India's largest IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced its third interim dividend issue along with a special dividend issue on Thursday, Janaury 9.

The company declared an interim dividend issue of ₹10 per equity share held, along with a special dividend of ₹66 per equity share with a face value of ₹1 each, according to the exchange filling.

TCS Q3 results were released on Thursday, Janaury 9 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

“We would like to inform you that at the board meeting held today, the Directors have declared a third interim dividend of ₹10 and a special dividend of ₹66 per equity share of ₹1 each of the company," said Tata Consultancy Services in the BSE filing on Thursday.

The company also specified that both dividend issues will be paid on Monday, February 3, 2025.

The dividends will be paid "to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the record of depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as of Friday, January 17," said TCS, noting the record date for the dividend issue.