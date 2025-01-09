Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  TCS Q3 Dividend: IT major announces interim dividend of 10; special dividend of 66 per share

TCS Q3 Dividend: IT major announces interim dividend of ₹10; special dividend of ₹66 per share

Anubhav Mukherjee

TCS Q3 Dividend: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced its third interim dividend issue along with a special dividend issue for investors on Thursday, Janaury 9. Shares closed lower ahead of result release. 

Tata Consultancy Services announced their third interim dividend and a special dividend on Thursday, Janaury 9.

TCS Q3 Dividend: India's largest IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced its third interim dividend issue along with a special dividend issue on Thursday, Janaury 9.

The company declared an interim dividend issue of 10 per equity share held, along with a special dividend of 66 per equity share with a face value of 1 each, according to the exchange filling.

TCS Q3 results were released on Thursday, Janaury 9 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

“We would like to inform you that at the board meeting held today, the Directors have declared a third interim dividend of 10 and a special dividend of 66 per equity share of 1 each of the company," said Tata Consultancy Services in the BSE filing on Thursday.

The company also specified that both dividend issues will be paid on Monday, February 3, 2025.

The dividends will be paid “to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the record of depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as of Friday, January 17," said TCS, noting the record date for the dividend issue.

(…stay tuned for more updates)

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint's digital audience.
