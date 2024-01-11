TCS Q3 earnings: Board approves dividend of 27 per share

India's leading software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Thursday reported earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023 and also declared a third interim dividend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On strong performance in the UK, the company reported a better-than-expected growth in revenue for the December quarter of the current fiscal year. Its consolidated revenue rose to ₹60,583 crore in the October- December period from ₹58,229 crore a year ago.

Tata Consultancy Services' Board of Directors has approved a dividend of ₹27 per share, which includes an interim dividend of ₹9 per equity share and a special dividend of ₹18 per equity share. The record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend has been fixed on January 19, 2024.

In an exchange filing, TCS said: “We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared a third interim dividend of ₹9 and a special dividend of ₹18 per Equity Share of ₹1 each of the Company."

“The third interim dividend and the special dividend shall be paid on Monday, February 5, 2024, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, January 19, 2024, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," the filing added.

For Q3 FY24, TCS' consolidated profit rose 2 per cent to ₹11,058 crore, including an impairment charge of ₹958 crore, allocated towards the settlement of a legal claim.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 0.37 per cent to ₹3,726.70 on Thursday.

The company said it had secured deals worth $8.10 billion in the December quarter, down from the $11.2 billion in the July-September period.

