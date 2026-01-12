TCS Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: From deal wins, furloughs, to dividend. Here’s what to expect

TCS Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest IT services company in India, will kick start the earnings season and report its Q3 results today. The meeting of the board of directors of TCS is scheduled to take place today, 12 January 2026, to announce the financial results for the third quarter of FY26.

The Indian IT sector is expected to report moderate earnings growth during the October-December 2025 quarter, primarily due to seasonal headwinds, lack of a meaningful improvement in demand, a steady deal pipeline, and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties such as Trump tariffs and trade tensions.

TCS Q3 Results Preview

TCS is expected to report 2.6% sequential revenue growth at ₹67,526 crore in Q3FY26, driven by growth in BFSI, Hi-tech, and cross-currency tailwinds. The company’s net profit is expected to rise 8.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹13,163 crore from ₹12,131 crore, according to estimates by Axis Securities.

Wage hikes, higher investments, and lower working days are likely to weigh on EBIT margins during the quarter, while rupee depreciation is likely to lend support. Analysts believe that the deal TCV/pipeline, outlook on business verticals, and the BSNL advance purchase order deal would be key monitoring points in TCS Q3 results today.

TCS Dividend

TCS board will also consider declaration of third interim dividend to the equity shareholders. TCS dividend record date has been fixed on January 17, 2026, Saturday, to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the interim dividend.

TCS share price traded marginally lower on Monday ahead of the announcement of Q3 results.

Stay tuned to our TCS Q3 Results 2026 LIVE blog for the latest updates.