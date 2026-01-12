TCS Q3 results: From profit, revenue to deal winds- 5 key highlights from December quarter earnings

TCS Q3 results: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday, January 12, reported a nearly 14% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated profit at ₹10,657 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹12,380 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter, however, rose nearly 5% YoY to ₹67,087 crore from ₹63,973 crore in the same quarter last year. TCS reported a modest 0.8% QoQ revenue growth in constant currency (CC).

Advertisement

The company stated that its profitability was impacted by a one-time charge of ₹2,128 crore due to the implementation of new labour laws. It also made a provision towards a legal claim of ₹1,010 crore during the December quarter.

"The growth momentum we witnessed in Q2FY26 continued in Q3FY26. We remain steadfast in our ambition to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company, guided by a comprehensive five-pillar strategy," said K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS.

"Our AI services now generate $1.8 billion in annualised revenue, reflecting the significant value we provide to clients through targeted investments across the entire AI stack, from Infrastructure to Intelligence,” Krithivasan said.

TCS Q3 results: Five key highlights 1. AI services see healthy growth Annualised AI services revenue stood at $1.8 billion, rising 17.3% QoQ in constant currency.

Advertisement

“We continued to see AI acceleration this quarter. We helped customers identify valuable AI opportunities through innovation days and deployed solutions faster with rapid builds," said Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director - President and Chief Operating Officer, TCS.

"Our customers continue to invest in cloud, data, cyber and enterprise transformations to build readiness for AI. We further strengthened our Salesforce capabilities with Coastal Cloud acquisition, building on our investment in ListEngage,” said Subramanian.