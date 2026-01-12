TCS Q3 Results: IT major posts 14% YoY fall in profit to ₹10,657 crore on one-time impact of labour codes

TCS Q3 Results: India's biggest information technology (IT) services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Monday posted a decline in its profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of the financial year, even as revenue rose in the low single digit.
TCS posted a 13.9% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit (attributable to shareholders) to ₹10,657 crore. The figure stood at ₹12,380 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, PAT was lower by 11.7% from ₹12,075 crore posted in the preceding September quarter of FY26.
This was despite a marginal growth of almost 5% YoY in the company's topline during the period under review to ₹67,087 crore from ₹63,973 crore in Q3FY25. On a sequential basis, TCS has seen a 2% rise. Meanwhile, in constant currency terms, its revenue growth stood at 0.8%.
The company’s bottom line was impacted after it provided for certain exceptional items during the quarter, including the provisions for a one-time charge related to the labour code and legal claims, along with restructuring expenses.
TCS stated that the statutory impact of new labour codes of ₹2,128 crore comprised ₹1,816 crore towards gratuity and ₹312 crore towards long-term compensated absences, primarily arising from changes in the wage definition under the new labour code.
