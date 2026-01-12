Mint Market
Subscribe

TCS Q3 Results: IT major posts 14% YoY fall in profit to ₹10,657 crore on one-time impact of labour codes

TCS Q3 Results: TCS posted a 13.9% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit (attributable to shareholders) to 10,657 crore.

Saloni Goel
Updated12 Jan 2026, 03:58 PM IST
Advertisement
TCS Q3 Results: IT major posts 14% YoY fall in profit to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,657 crore even as revenue rises 5%
TCS Q3 Results: IT major posts 14% YoY fall in profit to ₹10,657 crore even as revenue rises 5%(REUTERS)

TCS Q3 Results: India's biggest information technology (IT) services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Monday posted a decline in its profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of the financial year, even as revenue rose in the low single digit.

TCS posted a 13.9% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit (attributable to shareholders) to 10,657 crore. The figure stood at 12,380 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, PAT was lower by 11.7% from 12,075 crore posted in the preceding September quarter of FY26.

Advertisement

This was despite a marginal growth of almost 5% YoY in the company's topline during the period under review to 67,087 crore from 63,973 crore in Q3FY25. On a sequential basis, TCS has seen a 2% rise. Meanwhile, in constant currency terms, its revenue growth stood at 0.8%.

The company’s bottom line was impacted after it provided for certain exceptional items during the quarter, including the provisions for a one-time charge related to the labour code and legal claims, along with restructuring expenses.

TCS stated that the statutory impact of new labour codes of 2,128 crore comprised 1,816 crore towards gratuity and 312 crore towards long-term compensated absences, primarily arising from changes in the wage definition under the new labour code.

Advertisement

More to come…

 
 
Q3 ResultsIndian Stock MarketTCS
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTCS Q3 Results: IT major posts 14% YoY fall in profit to ₹10,657 crore on one-time impact of labour codes
Read Next Story