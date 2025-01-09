TCS Q3 Results Live Updates: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest IT services company in India, is set to declare its Q3 results today. The October-December quarter is a seasonally weak quarter for IT services companies as furloughs weigh on growth. TCS Q3 results 2025 are likely to be muted with a marginal rise in net profit and flat revenue growth on a sequential basis. Margins are likely to improve on operational efficiency. TCS dividend will also be announced today and the company has fixed January 17 as the dividend record date. TCS share price has fallen over 4% during the December quarter. Stay tuned to our TCS Q3 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.
TCS Q3 Results Live: The October-December quarter is a seasonally weak quarter for IT services companies as furloughs weigh on growth. TCS Q3 results 2025 are likely to be muted with a marginal rise in net profit and flat revenue growth on a sequential basis. Margins are likely to improve on operational efficiency.
TCS Q3 Results Live: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest IT services company in India, is set to declare its Q3 results today. The meeting of the board of directors of TCS is scheduled for today to consider and approve Q3 results.