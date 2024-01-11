TCS Q3FY24 Result: Revenue grows 4% YoY, PAT rises 2% YoY

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest IT firm, released its Q3 FY24 earnings today after market hours. The company posted a 2.48% QoQ drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹11,097 crore in Q3. In the preceding quarter (Q2 FY24), the IT major reported a net profit of ₹11,380 crore.

Comparing the year-on-year (YoY) performance, there was a 2% improvement in net profit. In the same quarter a year ago, the company recorded a net profit of ₹10,883 crore.

The company's profit for the quarter was affected by a one-time charge of ₹958 crore, allocated towards the settlement of a legal claim, according to the company's earnings filing.

Its overall revenue came in at ₹60,583 crore for the reporting quarter, an increase of 4% YoY and 1.7% in CC terms, which was in line with analyst estimates.

In terms of industry growth, the Energy, Resources, and Utilities sectors were the frontrunners, experiencing an 11.8% increase. Manufacturing followed with a 7.0% growth, and life sciences and healthcare saw a growth of 3.1%.

On the other hand, the Consumer Business Group (CBG) showed a slight decline of 0.3%, while BFSI, Communications & Media, and Technology & Services experienced more significant decreases at 3.0%, 4.9%, and 5.0%, respectively.

Breaking it down by major markets, the United Kingdom stood out with an 8.1% growth rate, Continental Europe experienced a modest 0.5% increase, and North America faced a decline of 3.0%.

In emerging markets, India led the pack with a 23.4% growth, followed by the Middle East & Africa with 16.0%, Latin America with 13.2%, and Asia Pacific with 3.9% growth.

Commenting on the Q3FY24 performance, K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: "Our strong performance in a seasonally weak quarter buffeted by macro-economic headwinds, demonstrates the strength of our business model with a well-diversified portfolio and a customer-centric strategy. We are seeing strong deal momentum across markets resulting in a solid order book providing visibility into our long-term growth. We are seeing tremendous interest in Generative AI and are leading the innovation and exploratory efforts for our customers in this area."

(Please note that this is a developing story, and updates will be provided shortly.)

