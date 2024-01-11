TCS Q3FY24 Result: Revenue grows 4% YoY, PAT rises 2% YoY
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 2.48% QoQ drop in net profit at ₹11,097 crore in Q3 FY24, impacted by a one-time charge of ₹958 crore allocated towards a legal claim settlement.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest IT firm, released its Q3 FY24 earnings today after market hours. The company posted a 2.48% QoQ drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹11,097 crore in Q3. In the preceding quarter (Q2 FY24), the IT major reported a net profit of ₹11,380 crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started