 TCS Q3FY24 Result: Revenue grows 4% YoY, PAT rises 2% YoY | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 11 2024 15:59:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.90 0.60%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 815.85 0.94%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 448.05 -1.28%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 312.90 -0.14%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,495.00 -1.62%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  TCS Q3FY24 Result: Revenue grows 4% YoY, PAT rises 2% YoY
Back Back

TCS Q3FY24 Result: Revenue grows 4% YoY, PAT rises 2% YoY

 A Ksheerasagar

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 2.48% QoQ drop in net profit at ₹11,097 crore in Q3 FY24, impacted by a one-time charge of ₹958 crore allocated towards a legal claim settlement.

Its overall revenue came in at ₹60,583 crore for the reporting quarter, an increase of 1.7% QoQ and 4% YoY in CC terms, which was in line with analyst estimates. (Bloomberg)Premium
Its overall revenue came in at 60,583 crore for the reporting quarter, an increase of 1.7% QoQ and 4% YoY in CC terms, which was in line with analyst estimates. (Bloomberg)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest IT firm, released its Q3 FY24 earnings today after market hours. The company posted a 2.48% QoQ drop in its consolidated net profit at 11,097 crore in Q3. In the preceding quarter (Q2 FY24), the IT major reported a net profit of 11,380 crore.

Comparing the year-on-year (YoY) performance, there was a 2% improvement in net profit. In the same quarter a year ago, the company recorded a net profit of 10,883 crore. 

The company's profit for the quarter was affected by a one-time charge of 958 crore, allocated towards the settlement of a legal claim, according to the company's earnings filing.

Also Read: TCS Q3 earnings: Board approves dividend of 27 per share

Its overall revenue came in at 60,583 crore for the reporting quarter, an increase of 4% YoY and 1.7% in CC terms, which was in line with analyst estimates. 

In terms of industry growth, the Energy, Resources, and Utilities sectors were the frontrunners, experiencing an 11.8% increase. Manufacturing followed with a 7.0% growth, and life sciences and healthcare saw a growth of 3.1%. 

On the other hand, the Consumer Business Group (CBG) showed a slight decline of 0.3%, while BFSI, Communications & Media, and Technology & Services experienced more significant decreases at 3.0%, 4.9%, and 5.0%, respectively.

Breaking it down by major markets, the United Kingdom stood out with an 8.1% growth rate, Continental Europe experienced a modest 0.5% increase, and North America faced a decline of 3.0%. 

Also Read: Infosys Q3 Earnings: FY24 Revenue guidance revised to 1.5-2%; PAT down 7% YoY to 6,106 crore

In emerging markets, India led the pack with a 23.4% growth, followed by the Middle East & Africa with 16.0%, Latin America with 13.2%, and Asia Pacific with 3.9% growth.

Commenting on the Q3FY24 performance, K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: "Our strong performance in a seasonally weak quarter buffeted by macro-economic headwinds, demonstrates the strength of our business model with a well-diversified portfolio and a customer-centric strategy. We are seeing strong deal momentum across markets resulting in a solid order book providing visibility into our long-term growth. We are seeing tremendous interest in Generative AI and are leading the innovation and exploratory efforts for our customers in this area."

(Please note that this is a developing story, and updates will be provided shortly.)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Jan 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App