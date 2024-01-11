Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  TCS Q3FY24 Result: Revenue grows 4% YoY, PAT rises 2% YoY

TCS Q3FY24 Result: Revenue grows 4% YoY, PAT rises 2% YoY

A Ksheerasagar

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 2.48% QoQ drop in net profit at 11,097 crore in Q3 FY24, impacted by a one-time charge of 958 crore allocated towards a legal claim settlement.

Its overall revenue came in at 60,583 crore for the reporting quarter, an increase of 1.7% QoQ and 4% YoY in CC terms, which was in line with analyst estimates.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest IT firm, released its Q3 FY24 earnings today after market hours. The company posted a 2.48% QoQ drop in its consolidated net profit at 11,097 crore in Q3. In the preceding quarter (Q2 FY24), the IT major reported a net profit of 11,380 crore.

Comparing the year-on-year (YoY) performance, there was a 2% improvement in net profit. In the same quarter a year ago, the company recorded a net profit of 10,883 crore.

The company's profit for the quarter was affected by a one-time charge of 958 crore, allocated towards the settlement of a legal claim, according to the company's earnings filing.

Also Read: TCS Q3 earnings: Board approves dividend of 27 per share

Its overall revenue came in at 60,583 crore for the reporting quarter, an increase of 4% YoY and 1.7% in CC terms, which was in line with analyst estimates.

In terms of industry growth, the Energy, Resources, and Utilities sectors were the frontrunners, experiencing an 11.8% increase. Manufacturing followed with a 7.0% growth, and life sciences and healthcare saw a growth of 3.1%.

On the other hand, the Consumer Business Group (CBG) showed a slight decline of 0.3%, while BFSI, Communications & Media, and Technology & Services experienced more significant decreases at 3.0%, 4.9%, and 5.0%, respectively.

Breaking it down by major markets, the United Kingdom stood out with an 8.1% growth rate, Continental Europe experienced a modest 0.5% increase, and North America faced a decline of 3.0%.

Also Read: Infosys Q3 Earnings: FY24 Revenue guidance revised to 1.5-2%; PAT down 7% YoY to 6,106 crore

In emerging markets, India led the pack with a 23.4% growth, followed by the Middle East & Africa with 16.0%, Latin America with 13.2%, and Asia Pacific with 3.9% growth.

Commenting on the Q3FY24 performance, K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: "Our strong performance in a seasonally weak quarter buffeted by macro-economic headwinds, demonstrates the strength of our business model with a well-diversified portfolio and a customer-centric strategy. We are seeing strong deal momentum across markets resulting in a solid order book providing visibility into our long-term growth. We are seeing tremendous interest in Generative AI and are leading the innovation and exploratory efforts for our customers in this area."

(Please note that this is a developing story, and updates will be provided shortly.)

