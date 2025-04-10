TCS Q4 Results 2025 LIVE: IT major likely to post muted earnings show; all eyes on dividend, outlook on US tariffs

TCS Q4 Results 2025 LIVE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest IT services company in India, is set to declare its Q4 results today, April 10. In line with the broader IT sector, TCS Q4 results are also expected to be muted, with flat revenue growth, steady deal wins and marginal rise in net profit.

TCS Q4 Results Preview

TCS is expected to register revenue growth of 1.5% sequentially, according to analysts. The company’s deal wins are estimated to remain steady. TCS’ net profit in Q4FY25 is estimated to grow 2.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹12,663.6 crore. At the operating level, EBIT in the March quarter is expected to increase 3.5%, while EBIT margin may improve by 46 basis points (bps) QoQ to 24.9%. TCS board of directors will also recommend a final dividend for FY25 today.

