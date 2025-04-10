TCS Q4 Results 2025 LIVE: IT major likely to post muted earnings show; all eyes on dividend, outlook on US tariffs

TCS Q4 Results 2025 LIVE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest IT services company in India, is set to declare its Q4 results today, April 10. In line with the broader IT sector, TCS Q4 results are also expected to be muted, with flat revenue growth, steady deal wins and marginal rise in net profit.
TCS is expected to register revenue growth of 1.5% sequentially, according to analysts. The company’s deal wins are estimated to remain steady. TCS’ net profit in Q4FY25 is estimated to grow 2.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹12,663.6 crore. At the operating level, EBIT in the March quarter is expected to increase 3.5%, while EBIT margin may improve by 46 basis points (bps) QoQ to 24.9%. TCS board of directors will also recommend a final dividend for FY25 today.
TCS Q4 Results LIVE: The Indian IT sector is expected to report mixed earnings for Q4FY25 impacted by persistent regulatory and economic uncertainties. Analysts believe a deteriorating macroeconomic environment may adversely impact IT sector Q4 results and guidance for FY2026.
TCS Q4 Results LIVE: "The Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 10, 2025, inter alia to recommend a final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting," TCS said in a regulatory filing.
