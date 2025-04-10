TCS Q4 Results 2025 LIVE: IT major likely to post muted earnings show; all eyes on dividend, outlook on US tariffs

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 12:32 PM IST

TCS Q4 Results 2025 LIVE: TCS is expected to register revenue growth of 1.5% sequentially, according to analysts. The company’s deal wins are estimated to remain steady. TCS’ net profit in Q4FY25 is estimated to grow 2.3% QoQ to ₹ 12,663.6 crore.