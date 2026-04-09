TCS Q4 results 2026 date today: Time, preview, key expectations you may like to know

Indian IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is slated to announce its quarterly results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q4FY26) later today, April 9. The earnings will be keenly watched as it will mark the first announcement following the massive plunge in shares seen due to the fears of AI-led disruption for the Indian IT sector.

The launch of Anthropic's Claude Cowork plug-ins & Claude Code's ability to understand & modernize COBOL triggered a broad repricing of IT services & SaaS companies.

TCS shares lost 28% in during the March quarter, its worst quarterly fall since 2008. So far in 2026, the stock is down 19%.

Analysts believe the quarter is likely to be muted for the IT services players as the demand environment remains weak, with only a moderate growth eyed in Q4. Given that TCS is the sectoral leader, it is likely to set the tone for the IT sector's earnings that will trickle in the coming weeks.

TCS Q4 results time

TCS is slated to post its earnings post-market hours today, April 9. TCS in a filing said, "Tata Consultancy Services Limited will announce its results for the Fourth Quarter of FY 2026, ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, April 9, 2026, after-market trading hours." It did not specify any particular time for the earnings announcement.

TCS Q4 concall details

However, the IT major did specify the time for its earnings conference call. TCS Q4 earnings conference call will take place at 7 pm today, during which the leadership team will discuss the financial performance and take questions. Investors can join the live audio webcast here.

TCS Q4 preview

Domestic brokerages expect TCS to post year-on-year growth of 6-8% in revenue, while profit is seen rising in the low teens during the quarter under review. Margins will also be supported by the cross-currency tailwinds.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that Q4 revenue is seen at ₹69,600 crore, up 8% YoY and 3.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). It sees deal pipeline as healthy, with recent acquisitions expected to support near-term growth.

Also Read | TCS Q4 results preview: Currency tailwinds may boost revenue

In terms of bottomline, Motilal Oswal sees a 12.1% YoY rise to ₹13,800 crore.

At the same time, Axis Securities expects topline growth by 2.6% QoQ and 6.7% YoY, led by growth in BFSI, Hi-tech, and the impact of rupee depreciation in Q4FY26. It pegs PAT growth at 11.2% YoY and 27.6% QoQ to ₹13,676 crore. Margins are expected to improve by 112 bps to 25.4%.

TCS Q4: Key things to watch

Among the key things to track, investors should watch out for commentary on the demand outlook for FY27, tech budgets, BFSI and deal wins.

Indian IT firms are rapidly deepening partnerships with leading AI platforms such as OpenAI, Anthropic, NVIDIA, & enterprise platforms like ServiceNow — indicating a shift from broad capability building to execution-led, revenue-linked ecosystems.

TCS in the last quarter announced a partnership with Open AI; therefore, updates related to AI spending and collaborations will also be keenly eyed.

TCS dividend announcement

TCS board will also consider and recommend a final dividend for FY26 along with its Q4 results. TCS has declared 93 dividends since October 2004, according to Trendlyne data. In the last one year, it has announced dividends amounting to ₹109 per share. At the prevailing level, TCS' dividend yield is 4.26%.

During the last quarter earnings announcement, the TCS board had declared a dividend of ₹57 per share, which included an interim dividend of ₹11 and a special dividend of ₹46.