TCS Q4 results 2026: Profit jumps 12% YoY— 5 key highlights from March quarter earnings

TCS Q4 results 2026: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday, April 9, reported a 12.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit for the January-March quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY26) at ₹13,718 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹12,224 crore, according to its exchange filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 9.6% YoY to ₹70,698 crore from ₹64,479 crore in Q4FY25.
Sequentially, or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the company's profit jumped 28.7%, while revenue from operations rose by 5.4%.
“We are pleased to report the third consecutive quarter of sequential growth, supported by three mega deals and a $12 billion TCV, underscoring the strength of our five-pillar strategy and our AI-led positioning across services," said K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS.
"It is equally encouraging that this momentum was broad-based across major markets and most industries. While the macro-economic headwinds continue, we see sustained customer conviction in technology investments, which positions us well for the opportunities ahead," Krithivasan said.
According to the company's exchange filing, its revenue in the quarter increased by 1.2% QoQ in constant currency (CC).
Operating income decreased by 7.6% QoQ to ₹15,601 crore, while operating margin for the quarter inched up by 10 basis points QoQ to 25.3%, excluding one-offs.
“In FY26, we intensified investments through our 'Build–Partner–Acquire' approach, by acquiring Coastal Cloud & List Engage and establishing HyperVault. Even as we scaled our investments in AI‑led growth opportunities, our margins expanded by 70 basis points, reflecting our strong operational rigour. Our solid cash flow and resilient balance sheet position us to advance strategic priorities, pursue timely investments, and maximise growth,” said Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer, TCS.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
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