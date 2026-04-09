TCS Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: TCS share price gains over 1% ahead of earnings; deal pipeline, AI updates in focus

TCS Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software service exporter in India, is set to announce its Q4 results today. The IT bellwether will also declare its earnings for the full year FY26 today, 9 April 2026.

The Indian IT sector is expected to see subdued earnings growth during the fourth quarter of FY26, reflecting the current challenging environment marked by multiple uncertainties. While the March quarter benefits from the absence of furloughs, particularly in BFSI and retail, this is partly offset by a lower number of working days.

TCS Q4 Results Preview

TCS is estimated to see a decent revenue growth along with improvement in margins, supported by depreciation in the Indian rupee. Net profit of the IT heavyweight is also expected to rise.

Analysts expect TCS to report topline growth of 2.6% sequentially in Q4FY26, led by growth in BFSI, Hi-tech, and cross-currency tailwinds. EBIT margins are likely to improve by 23 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Net profit of TCS in Q4FY26 is expected to rise over 2% QoQ.

Growth to be broad-based across developed markets and RoW, with BSNL extension deal yet to start. Going ahead, key things to watch out for in TCS Q4 results today are the company’s outlook on US macro and update on employee restructuring, deal pipeline, and outlook for FY27.

TCS share price was trading over a percent higher ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on TCS Q4 results today.