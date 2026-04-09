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TCS Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: TCS share price gains over 1% ahead of earnings; deal pipeline, AI updates in focus

TCS Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Analysts expect TCS to report topline growth of 2.6% sequentially in Q4FY26, led by growth in BFSI, Hi-tech, and cross-currency tailwinds. EBIT margins are likely to improve by 23 bps QoQ.

Ankit Gohel
Updated9 Apr 2026, 01:20:17 PM IST
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TCS Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: TCS is estimated to see a decent revenue growth along with improvement in margins, supported by depreciation in the Indian rupee.
TCS Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: TCS is estimated to see a decent revenue growth along with improvement in margins, supported by depreciation in the Indian rupee.(Photo: Bloomberg)

TCS Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software service exporter in India, is set to announce its Q4 results today. The IT bellwether will also declare its earnings for the full year FY26 today, 9 April 2026.

The Indian IT sector is expected to see subdued earnings growth during the fourth quarter of FY26, reflecting the current challenging environment marked by multiple uncertainties. While the March quarter benefits from the absence of furloughs, particularly in BFSI and retail, this is partly offset by a lower number of working days.

TCS Q4 Results Preview

TCS is estimated to see a decent revenue growth along with improvement in margins, supported by depreciation in the Indian rupee. Net profit of the IT heavyweight is also expected to rise.

Analysts expect TCS to report topline growth of 2.6% sequentially in Q4FY26, led by growth in BFSI, Hi-tech, and cross-currency tailwinds. EBIT margins are likely to improve by 23 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Net profit of TCS in Q4FY26 is expected to rise over 2% QoQ.

Growth to be broad-based across developed markets and RoW, with BSNL extension deal yet to start. Going ahead, key things to watch out for in TCS Q4 results today are the company’s outlook on US macro and update on employee restructuring, deal pipeline, and outlook for FY27.

TCS share price was trading over a percent higher ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on TCS Q4 results today.

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9 Apr 2026, 01:20:17 PM IST

TCS Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: USD revenue likely to grow 1.5% QoQ to $7,623 million

TCS is expected to report revenue growth of 1.5% to $7,623 million from $7,509 million, QoQ, as per Kotak Institutional Equities. It forecasts 1.2% growth in constant currency (cc) terms contributed by 0.8% on organic basis and 40 bps contribution from Coastal cloud acquisition. It expects international business to grow faster and believes that India business will decline marginally.

9 Apr 2026, 01:00:52 PM IST

TCS Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Revenue growth seen at 1.2% QoQ in CC terms

Brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities expects TCS to deliver +1.2% QoQ CC and 1.7% USD revenue growth. It expects growth to be broad-based across developed markets and RoW, with BSNL extension deal yet to start. TCS margins are likely to remain flat QoQ led by forex tailwinds, partly offset by reinvestments and higher variable pay provisioning.

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9 Apr 2026, 12:47:54 PM IST

TCS Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Expect topline, bottomline growth of over 2%

Analysts expect TCS to report topline growth of 2.6% sequentially in Q4FY26, led by growth in BFSI, Hi-tech, and cross-currency tailwinds. EBIT margins are likely to improve by 23 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Net profit of TCS in Q4FY26 is expected to rise over 2% QoQ.

9 Apr 2026, 12:38:40 PM IST

TCS Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: TCS share price gains over 1% ahead of Q4 results today

TCS share price traded over a percent higher on Thursday, ahead of the announcement of its Q4 results today. TCS share price opened flat at 2,559.75 apiece as against its previous close of 2,559.80 apiece on the BSE. The IT stock rallied as much as 1.51% to 2,598.60 apiece on the BSE.

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9 Apr 2026, 12:32:39 PM IST

TCS Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: TCS expected to report decent earnings growth

TCS is estimated to see a decent revenue growth along with improvement in margins, supported by depreciation in the Indian rupee. Net profit of the IT heavyweight is also expected to rise.

9 Apr 2026, 12:28:26 PM IST

TCS Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: IT sector likely to see subdued earnings

The Indian IT sector is expected to see subdued earnings growth during the fourth quarter of FY26, reflecting the current challenging environment marked by multiple uncertainties. While the March quarter benefits from the absence of furloughs, particularly in BFSI and retail, this is partly offset by a lower number of working days.

9 Apr 2026, 12:21:26 PM IST

TCS Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: TCS to declare Q4 results today

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software service exporter in India, is set to announce its Q4 results today. The IT bellwether will also declare its earnings for the full year FY26 today, 9 April 2026.

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