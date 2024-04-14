TCS Q4 Results: IT major stock to open in green tomorrow over robust earnings
TCS share price: Since the TCS results were announced after the Indian stock market closed on Friday, it's anticipated that the TCS share price will respond to these upbeat Q4 results come Monday.
The shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is all set to remain in focus tomorrow, April 15 after posting its fourth quarter results on Friday. The IT major reported its financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2024 beating market estimates.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started