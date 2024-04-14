The shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is all set to remain in focus tomorrow, April 15 after posting its fourth quarter results on Friday. The IT major reported its financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2024 beating market estimates.

Since the TCS results were announced after the Indian stock market closed on Friday, it's anticipated that the TCS share price will respond to these upbeat Q4 results come Monday.

“Investors are now looking to Infosys' upcoming results on April 18 to gauge the IT sector's recovery status. Technically, TCS stock is trading between 3900 and 4025, and a breakout above 4025 could drive the stock towards 4200 and 4250. A strong support level is seen at 3900 post-positive results," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The company disclosed a consolidated net profit of ₹12,434 crore for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, marking a 9 percent increase from the ₹11,392 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Its revenue from operations rose by 3.5 percent year-on-year to ₹61,237 crore.

“TCS reported Q4 results that exceeded market expectations, with a focus on strong order inflow. Operating profit (EBIT) growth slightly surpassed forecasts, but revenue growth remained flat compared to the previous quarter. Despite concerns about a challenging environment, TCS outperformed IT peers following Accenture's guidance downgrade. While there were weaknesses in revenue from the BFSI segment and North America region, TCS' overall performance aligned with expectations, especially with a record-high order book for Q4FY24," Tapse added.

Analysts are expecting an uptick in the IT major stock. “The quarter completes one year for the new management and the continuity and benefits from that are now bound to show in the coming quarter extending the operational improvements that we have already seen. Since the IT spending budgets have been finalized by the end of March, we expect an uptick in deal acquisitions and project ramp-ups commencing in Q1FY25, thus reinforcing TCS's optimistic outlook," said Dhruv Mudaraddi, Research Analyst at StoxBox.

They asserted that the TCS share price encounters a barrier at ₹4,250 per share. Upon surpassing this threshold, it is anticipated that the TCS share price will ascend to levels of ₹4,530 and ₹4,720 per share in the medium term.

