TCS Q4 results on 12 April; From Dividend to focus on guidance, know about everything
Stock Market Today: Tata Consultancy Services will be reporting its financial performance for the quarter ending March'2024 and FY24 on April, 12. It is also expected to recommend a final dividend. Amidst caution that prevails for IT companies, know about the expectations from Dividend to earnings.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd recently has notified to the exchanges that the company's board of directors would meet on April, 12, 2024, to discuss and approve its audited standalone financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). TCS Board will further approve and take on record the company and its subsidiaries' audited consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024, as reported under Ind AS.
