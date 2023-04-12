TCS Q4 results today: Key things to watch out for

Tata Group-backed TCS will kick start the fourth quarterly earning season for India Inc today, April 12th with its financial results. The fourth quarterly results of FY23 is for the three-months period between January to March 2023. “The 4QFY23 earnings season begins this week with TCS due to report on Wednesday followed by Infosys on Thursday. Investors will closely watch out for management commentary on the demand environment for Indian IT services in the backdrop of the banking crisis and the slowing economic environment," said Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities.

