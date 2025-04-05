TCS Q4 Update: India’s largest IT major to declare March quarter results on THIS date, consider final dividend for FY25

TCS Q4 Update: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it will conduct its board meeting on April 10, 2025, to consider its upcoming January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25). India's largest information technology (IT) giant also announced that it will declare its fourth quarter results on April 10 and consider a final dividend, if any, for FY25 on the same day.

Advertisement

TCS also announced that the trading window for dealing in its securities will remain closed from March 24, 2025, till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. The management will address a post-earnings press conference at 5:30 pm. TCS will also hold an investor/ analyst call at 7:00 pm on April 10, 2025, to discuss the quarterly financial results.

TCS Q4 Results Date TCS will announce its results for the Fourth Quarter of FY 2025, ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, April 10, 2025, after-market trading hours. The results will be available on www.tcs.com.

"….We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 10, 2025, inter alia to:

Advertisement

i. Approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025,

ii. Approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, and

iii. Recommend a final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting," said TCS in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Trading window closure TCS added in its exchange filing, “In accordance with the company’s Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the company has intimated its ‘designated persons’ regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Company’s equity shares from March 24, 2025, till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public.”

Advertisement