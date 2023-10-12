TCS results on expected lines; Can Infosys and HCL Tech do this to reverse trend in IT pack?
Market awaits Infosys and HCL Tech results after TCS meets expectations
Q2 results 2023: After announcement of TCS results for Q2FY24, market observers and investors are eagerly awaiting for the announcement of Infosys results and HCL Technologies results today. As TCS results for Q2 2023 were in line with the market expectations, Dalal Street is abuzz about other two IT majors meeting the market expectations. They said that job creation below attretition should be seen from AI perspective instead of job losses. Experts went on to add that after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war, IT market is buzz with IT major moving from 'missing market expectations' to 'meeting the market expectations'.
