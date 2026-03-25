TCS sets board meeting date for Q4 results 2026, to consider final dividend. Details here

TCS Q4 results date: IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that its board will meet on Thursday, April 9, to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026.

The Tata group company further informed that the board will also consider a final dividend for the financial year 2025-2026 (FY26).

“We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 9, 2026, inter alia to approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the financial year ending March 31, 2026 and recommend a final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2026,” the company said in the filing.

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TCS Q3 results 2026 highlights In the quarter ended December 2025, TCS reported a 12% sequential decline in net profit to ₹10,657 crore from ₹12,075 crore in the September quarter. The company’s profitability was impacted by a one-time charge of ₹2,130 crore arising from new labour laws, along with a provision of ₹1,010 crore made during the quarter toward a legal claim.

The company’s revenue stood at ₹67,087 crore, marking a 2% increase compared to the September quarter. Meanwhile, Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) for the March quarter stood at ₹16,889 crore.

The Tata Group firm has also declared its third interim dividend of ₹11 per share. In addition, it approved a special dividend of ₹46 per share, taking the total payout to ₹57 per share. The record date for the dividend was set as Friday, January 16.

Commenting on the company's earnings, MD and CEO K Krithivasan said that the growth momentum the company witnessed in Q2FY26 continued in Q3FY26. "We remain steadfast in our ambition to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company, guided by a comprehensive five-pillar strategy. Our AI services now generate $1.8 billion in annualised revenue, reflecting the significant value we provide to clients through targeted investments across the entire AI stack, from Infrastructure to Intelligence”.

TCS share price trend TCS share price opened marginally lower on Tuesday. At 9:30 am, the IT stock was trading 0.46% down at ₹2,397.70 apiece on NSE.

The stock has remained under pressure in the near-term amid weak market sentiments and AI-related worries for the Indian IT services sector. TCS shares have shed over 9% in a month and 26% year-to-date (YTD).

Looking at the broader level, the stock has declined 34.39% in a year and 23% in the last three years. Additionally, on a five-year basis, TCS stock has lost 22%, according to data from exchanges.