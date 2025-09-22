TCS sets board meeting date to declare Q2 Results 2025, second interim dividend for FY26

TCS Q2 Results: India's largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Monday, 22 September 2025, announced that the firm will hold its quarterly board meeting on Thursday, 9 October 2025. The IT firm also disclosed that the company will declare its July to September quarter results for the fiscal year 2025-26 on the same day.
“We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 9, 2025,” the company informed BSE through the exchange filing.
