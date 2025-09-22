TCS sets board meeting date to declare Q2 Results 2025, second interim dividend for FY26

TCS sets board meeting date to declare Q2 Results 2025, second interim dividend for FY26

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated22 Sep 2025, 07:16 PM IST
TCS declared their board meeting date to announce the July to September quarter results for the 2025-26 fiscal year on Monday, 22 September 2025.
TCS declared their board meeting date to announce the July to September quarter results for the 2025-26 fiscal year on Monday, 22 September 2025. (REUTERS)

TCS Q2 Results: India's largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Monday, 22 September 2025, announced that the firm will hold its quarterly board meeting on Thursday, 9 October 2025. The IT firm also disclosed that the company will declare its July to September quarter results for the fiscal year 2025-26 on the same day.

“We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 9, 2025,” the company informed BSE through the exchange filing.

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)

Stock MarketIndian Stock MarketTCS
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTCS sets board meeting date to declare Q2 Results 2025, second interim dividend for FY26
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.