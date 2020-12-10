TCS share buyback offer to open on December 18

Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday announced a share buyback programme of up to ₹16,000 crore which will commence on December 18 and close on January 1, 2021.

India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday announced a share buyback programme of up to ₹16,000 crore which will commence on December 18 and close on January 1, 2021. Last month, TCS shareholders had approved a proposal to buy back up to 5,33,33,333 equity shares of the company at ₹3,000 per scrip for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹16,000 crore.

India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday announced a share buyback programme of up to ₹16,000 crore which will commence on December 18 and close on January 1, 2021. Last month, TCS shareholders had approved a proposal to buy back up to 5,33,33,333 equity shares of the company at ₹3,000 per scrip for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹16,000 crore.

The IT major will send the Letter of Offer to the investors on or before December 15, 2020. The record date for this purpose is November 28, 2020, TCS said in a regulatory filing.

The IT major will send the Letter of Offer to the investors on or before December 15, 2020. The record date for this purpose is November 28, 2020, TCS said in a regulatory filing. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The last date of settlement of bids on the stock exchanges is January 12, 2021.

TCS CEO and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan had earlier said the company is focused on its policy to return capital to shareholders.

Last year, TCS had offered a special dividend and this time it is undertaking a buyback, he had noted.

In October last year, TCS' board had declared a special dividend of ₹40 per equity share. In 2018, TCS had undertaken a share buyback of about ₹16,000 crore.

In 2017 too the company had conducted a similar share purchase exercise.

The company had said its buyback offer was part of its long-term capital allocation policy of returning excess cash to shareholders.

Another IT services firm Wipro also announced a share buyback programme of up to ₹9,500 crore.