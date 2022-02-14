TCS share buyback: A good opportunity for retail investors?

“TCS stock has already corrected significantly in the last month creating a favorable risk-reward opportunity for the traders and investors. We have seen an acceptance ratio of more than 70% in recent buybacks for retail investors however this time it could be a little lower as the majority of retail investors are likely to participate. The outlook for the sector and TCS is bullish despite short-term volatility therefore investors should take benefit of this buyback," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.