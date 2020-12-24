TCS share hits fresh record high, rise 8% in December

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services has hit a fresh new high of ₹2,921.35 as the week ended on Thursday. NIfty IT, which touched its all time high on Wednesday, closed 158 points down at 24,009 on Thursday. BSE Sensex ends over 500 points higher at 46,973. The 30 stock index touched a high of 47,053.40 and a low of 46,539.02, while the Nifty moved in the range of 13,626.90-13,771.75.

The Nifty IT index hit its fresh lifetime high this week on Wednesday after Infosys and Wipro announced large deal wins, that could further accelerate the IT sector's momentum. Analysts are positive on IT sector as they believe the large deal wins by these companies will work in their favour.

Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep

TCS announced the acquisition of Postbank Systems AG (PBS) from Deutsche Bank in Nov 2020. The deal would help TCS get scale in Germany and strengthen its growth outlook. Under the deal, 1500 employees of PBS would get transferred to TCS. In Nov 2020 itself, TCS deepened strategic partnership with Prudential Financial (PFI), under this TCS would acquire staff & select assets of Pramerica systems (PFI unit in Ireland).

TCS has risen by 35% in 2020 till date. The stock price of TCS has jumped by over 8% since the beginning of December.

TCS share buyback programme of up to ₹16,000 crore at a price of ₹3,000 per share is open. The buyback offer will close on January 1. Last month, TCS shareholders had approved a proposal to buy back up to 5.3 crore shares of the company, having a face value of Re 1 each at ₹3,000 per scrip.

Analysts recommend short term investors to go for the offer whereas, they believe long term investors might hold the shares.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via