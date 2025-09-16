TCS share price dips 25% YTD. Should you buy as AI predicts up to ₹9,500 level by 2030?

TCS share price has declined nearly 25% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, in line with the weakness seen across the broader IT sector amid persistent global headwinds. The Nifty IT index has fallen about 17% during the same period.

Despite the downturn, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s long-term prospects and view the current correction as a potential buying opportunity.

Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, maintained a positive outlook on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), citing the company’s strong fundamentals.

“TCS, the largest software services exporter in India, has consistently delivered revenue and profit growth in recent years. The IT major is investing heavily in expanding its infrastructure and global footprint while actively developing capabilities in high-growth areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing,” Gupta said.

He further highlighted TCS’s proven track record of building and maintaining long-term client partnerships, which strengthens its competitive position.

According to Gupta, any significant dip in TCS share price could be considered an opportunity to accumulate the stock, with a suggested stop loss at ₹2,620 on a closing basis.

TCS Share Price Targets Based on AI-driven projections and analyst estimates, Gupta has listed out the following potential TCS share price targets:

Short-term (12 months): Average: ₹3,715 – ₹3,930.82

High: ₹4,500 – ₹4,840.5

Low: ₹2,620 – ₹2,878.5

Long-term (beyond 12 months): 2026: ₹5,200 – ₹5,800

2027: ₹6,000 – ₹6,700

2028: ₹6,800 – ₹7,500

2029: ₹7,600 – ₹8,400

2030: ₹8,500 – ₹9,500

With its strong fundamentals, continued investment in emerging technologies, and robust client relationships, TCS is seen as well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth over the long term, analysts said.

At 2:00 PM, TCS share price was trading 0.53% higher at ₹3,128.00 apiece on the BSE.