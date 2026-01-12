TCS share price dips ahead of Q3 results today. Should you buy? Check preview, trading strategy, historical trend

TCS Q3 results today: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw minor selling pressure ahead of its third-quarter earnings announcement on January 12. TCS’s results will kick off India Inc’s Q3 earnings season, which is being closely watched by analysts and investors, as strong earnings could help offset headwinds facing the Indian stock market, including tariff-related concerns and continued FII selling.

Ahead of the results, TCS shares were down 0.81% at ₹3182 on the BSE amid expectations of a flattish quarter due to furloughs and cautious client spending.

TCS Q3 Results Preview: What to expect? Most IT companies are likely to report improvement in year-on-year revenue growth in Q3. Seasonal furloughs and lesser working days as against Q2 should keep revenue growth muted on a sequential basis, said brokerages.

As for TCS, analysts are baking in modest growth in international operations offset by a decline in the India business. EBIT margins are likely to remain stable, as rupee depreciation compensates for planned investments. Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) pegs the total contract value (TCV) of US$10–11 billion for the quarter.

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said TCS Q3 earnings will be driven by a resilient quarterly performance with muted sequential revenue growth amid rupee depreciation and cautious client spending, even as demand for long-term digital transformation remains intact.

She added that this quarter is expected to highlight TCS’s continued focus on cloud migration, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cybersecurity, as enterprises increasingly prioritise efficiency, automation, and operational resilience in their technology roadmaps. Key areas to watch include management commentary on demand trends, visibility on deal ramp-ups, performance across key verticals, deal total contract values (TCVs), and the status of the overall pipeline.

Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVAsset PMS, believes that the market is less focused on absolute Q3 growth and more on signals of stabilisation. Revenue growth is expected to remain modest in constant currency terms, reflecting cautious client spending, particularly in discretionary technology budgets, he said, adding that margins will be closely tracked, given ongoing wage costs, currency movements, and utilisation trends, though large negative surprises are not anticipated.

"Any improvement in order inflows or confidence on demand recovery can outweigh near-term softness in numbers. For investors, this quarter is about forward visibility, not backwards-looking performance," he observed.

Results impact on TCS shares According to an analysis by Mint, TCS has fallen in three of the last five instances following its quarterly results announcement. Data from Capitaline showed that the stock dipped post Q2 FY26, Q1 FY26 and Q2 FY25 earnings.

However, after Q3 earnings last year, TCS stock has rallied almost 6%.

How to trade TCS ahead of Q3? This time, too, Dasani said that ahead of Q3 results, Tata Consultancy Services should be traded as an event-risk stock rather than a pure directional bet.

"Historically, TCS does not deliver large pre-result moves; volatility typically emerges only after numbers and, more importantly, management commentary. From a trading perspective, any short-term trade should be size-controlled, with a preference for strategies that cap downside risk, as post-result reactions in large IT names often normalise once the initial headline-driven move fades."

On technical charts, TCS is shaping a well-defined 27-week cup and handle formation, signalling prolonged consolidation rather than trend damage, said Anshul Jain of Lakshmishree.

"The handle has developed in a flag-like structure, reflecting controlled profit booking and strong absorption near the upper end of the base. Price action remains tight, suggesting sellers are losing momentum as demand stabilises. Moving averages are flattening and beginning to align beneath price, improving the setup’s durability," Jain noted.

He added that if the results come in non-negative, the structure favours a momentum release rather than a breakdown. He sees a confirmed breakout from the handle triggering a fresh upside leg toward the 3,600 zone. "Risk–reward remains attractive while the handle holds, with invalidation only if price slips decisively below the handle base. The setup points to readiness, not exhaustion," he added.