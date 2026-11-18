Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares declined over 1% on Wednesday, 18 November, amid weakness in the Indian stock market. The stock has fallen 2.88% over the past week, 1.52% over two weeks and 2.64% in the past month. However, it has gained 5.13% over the past three months and 4.98% over six months. On a year-to-date basis, TCS shares remain down 25.62%.

The decline comes despite the IT major reporting a decent set of September-quarter results and expressing confidence in its growth momentum.

TCS kicked off the Q2 earnings season on 8 October, reporting a 15% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹13,884 crore for the July-September quarter, compared with ₹12,075 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit was also higher than the ₹13,349 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

Revenue from operations grew 11.22% year-on-year to ₹73,188 crore in Q2 FY27, against ₹65,799 crore a year earlier. The company had reported revenue of ₹72,275 crore in the June quarter.

Artificial intelligence continued to contribute to the company's growth, accounting for around 10% of overall revenue. TCS increased its annualised AI revenue to $3.1 billion in the September quarter from $2.6 billion in the preceding quarter, CEO K Krithivasan said during an analyst call.

Krithivasan said growth was broad-based during the quarter and expressed confidence in sustaining the momentum, citing the company's deal pipeline, signings and client conversations. Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian added that AI revenues were growing fastest in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing and life sciences verticals.

On the deal front, TCS reported total contract value (TCV) of $9.6 billion for the July-September quarter, marginally higher than the $9.5 billion recorded in the preceding quarter.

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Nuvama sees cautious demand environment; Q3 likely to remain seasonally soft Nuvama Institutional Equities, in its Q2 FY27 IT sector review, said demand conditions remained largely unchanged during the September quarter. Steady execution of existing deal pipelines helped offset continued caution in discretionary technology spending.

The brokerage noted that most IT companies delivered growth broadly in line with expectations, while FY27 guidance remained intact for most Tier-1 players, with Infosys being the exception. Tier-2 IT companies continued to outperform their larger peers in terms of growth.

Looking ahead, Nuvama expects the December quarter (Q3 FY27) to follow the usual seasonal pattern, with growth likely to remain relatively subdued.

TCS FY27 guidance

- Revenue growth: TCS expects overall FY27 growth to be better than FY26, when constant-currency revenue growth was -2.4%.

- Earlier guidance: The company had indicated a positive outlook for FY27 international markets.

- EBIT margin: TCS has retained its FY27 EBIT margin aspiration band of 24–26%, against 25% in FY26.

What should investors do? Here's what the experts says

SBI Securities advises investors to wait for rupee stability before fresh IT bets Sunny Agrawal, Head - Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, said with swift recovery in USDINR, IT services businesses are reacting negatively to the expectations of likely pressure on margins. Investors are advised to wait for USDINR to stabilise before deploying fresh capital in Tier 1 IT cos.

Motilal Oswal's Ruchit Jain recommends buying TCS on dips; ₹ 2,350 key support level Ruchit Jain, Head of Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said TCS has been in a consolidation phase over the past few weeks. He noted that the stock's October rally was supported by strong volumes, while the subsequent pullback has taken place on relatively low volumes.

Jain highlighted the 50-day exponential moving average (DEMA), placed around ₹2,350, as an important support level for the stock. He recommended a buy-on-dips approach, indicating that the current weakness could offer an opportunity for investors to accumulate the stock rather than panic over the near-term decline.

SAHI advises waiting for a breakout above ₹ 2,480; warns of downside below ₹ 2,335 support Gaurav Arora, Head of Research, SAHI, said, it is better to wait for a recovery in TCS. The stock has formed a double bottom structure, with the neckline around ₹2,480, but it is still holding a key support at ₹2,335, and a slip below this level could pull it lower. The more comfortable way to approach it is a breakout trade, with fresh buying only on a move above ₹2,480. That way the double bottom is confirmed before taking a position, instead of trying to catch the dip.