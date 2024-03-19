TCS share price drops 3% after Tata Sons stake sale news. Buy or wait for more correction?
Stock market today: Amid news of Tata Sons gearing to generate over a billion dollars by offloading some portion of its shareholding in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the share price of the Indian IT giant came under the sell-off heat during Tuesday morning deals. TCS share price today opened downside and went on to touch an intraday low of ₹4,022 apiece on NSE, logging around a 3% dip against the previous session's close price of ₹4,152.50 per share.
